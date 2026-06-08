Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $385.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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