Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 690,000 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $591,514,000. Vision Retirement LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,218,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 925,200 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $396.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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