Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,998,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $10,528,191,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $7,396,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,367,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $5,661,216,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Trading Up 3.6%

AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.38. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

More Broadcom News

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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