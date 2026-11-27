RDST Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 114,860 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 6.4% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RDST Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $79,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $92,522,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. ANB Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,179,719,000 after purchasing an additional 894,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $3,302,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $300.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $340.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Top Broadcom Stories

These are some of the AVGO stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Anthropic’s record IPO could ease a concern for Broadcom investors

Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Negative Sentiment: Lingering reports that Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU chips by roughly 20% have raised doubts about AI demand and the durability of a key customer relationship. The reported reduction has not been publicly confirmed by the companies. Broadcom’s Google TPU scare puts a spotlight on other AI customers

Lingering reports that Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU chips by roughly 20% have raised doubts about AI demand and the durability of a key customer relationship. The reported reduction has not been publicly confirmed by the companies. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks is weighing on sentiment, while concerns about AI spending, customer concentration and large commitments add uncertainty. A report that investor David Tepper sold Broadcom shares may also reinforce caution. Tepper trims Alphabet and sells Broadcom and AMD

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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