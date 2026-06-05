Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Cut by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $418.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.11 and a 12 month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here