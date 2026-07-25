Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Decreased by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 31,896 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 6.5% of Saturna Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $463,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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