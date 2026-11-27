State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Broadcom were worth $569,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitford Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whitford Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 708,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $248,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $79,221,000 after acquiring an additional 114,860 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Investors following AVGO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Anthropic’s record IPO could ease a concern for Broadcom investors

Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Negative Sentiment: Lingering reports that Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU chips by roughly 20% have raised doubts about AI demand and the durability of a key customer relationship. The reported reduction has not been publicly confirmed by the companies. Broadcom’s Google TPU scare puts a spotlight on other AI customers

Lingering reports that Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU chips by roughly 20% have raised doubts about AI demand and the durability of a key customer relationship. The reported reduction has not been publicly confirmed by the companies. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks is weighing on sentiment, while concerns about AI spending, customer concentration and large commitments add uncertainty. A report that investor David Tepper sold Broadcom shares may also reinforce caution. Tepper trims Alphabet and sells Broadcom and AMD

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $300.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The company's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Lake Street Capital upgraded Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citic Securities raised shares of Broadcom to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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