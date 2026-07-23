Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 30.6% in the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 123,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.0% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Broadcom by 390.2% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,985,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $396.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $399.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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