Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Momentum Wealth Planning LLC

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.2% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $396.81 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Key Broadcom News

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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