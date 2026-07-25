Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 156,040 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.6% of CI Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $545,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $397.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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