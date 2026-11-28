Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $75,367,711,000 after buying an additional 16,651,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,423,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $23,202,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,580,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $19,484,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,180,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,178,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,998,148,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.82 and a 200 day moving average of $366.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

More Broadcom News

These are some of the AVGO news items that stood out recently:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Broadcom from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore set a $578.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

See Also

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