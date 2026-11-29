MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.8% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Align Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought chip stocks after the holiday, lifting Broadcom along with peers. Articles also point to the company’s potential to benefit as data-center customers adopt custom AI chips, with bullish scenarios calling for substantial AI-revenue growth in 2027. Chip stocks rally in premarket Broadcom and the shift to custom AI chips

Investors bought chip stocks after the holiday, lifting Broadcom along with peers. Articles also point to the company’s potential to benefit as data-center customers adopt custom AI chips, with bullish scenarios calling for substantial AI-revenue growth in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s shares have been under pressure this year despite AI optimism. Reports of Google trimming AI-chip shipments have fueled uncertainty, though some commentary argues the impact may be overstated. Broadcom’s AI revenue outlook

Broadcom’s shares have been under pressure this year despite AI optimism. Reports of Google trimming AI-chip shipments have fueled uncertainty, though some commentary argues the impact may be overstated. Negative Sentiment: Risk-focused coverage points to scrutiny of customer financing and dependence on a limited set of large AI customers. Redburn’s downgrade and David Tepper’s reported sale of Broadcom shares add to concerns about whether growth justifies the stock’s valuation. Why Redburn downgraded Broadcom Tepper sells Broadcom shares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.82 and a 200-day moving average of $366.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report