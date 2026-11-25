EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 94,384 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $277,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,998,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $10,528,191,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $7,396,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,367,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $5,661,216,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Broadcom News

Investors following AVGO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. ETFs Bought $393.8 Million of Broadcom

Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Prediction: This Is What Will Happen to Broadcom's Stock Price in December

Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Negative Sentiment: The reported Google shift raises questions about Broadcom’s AI growth and customer concentration. Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta could potentially absorb capacity, but that depends on their deployment plans, funding and available power. Broader concerns about the AI trade and semiconductor stocks are also weighing on sentiment. Why is Broadcom stock sliding today alongside Nvidia’s post-rally dip?

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.77 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $341.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $455.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs and supplies semiconductor products and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor portfolio includes chips and components used in networking, broadband communications, wireless connectivity, data storage, and industrial applications. The company serves businesses across a range of industries, including communications, enterprise technology, and consumer electronics. Broadcom also provides infrastructure software, including products for virtualization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

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