Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Align Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $300.86 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $340.53 and its 200-day moving average is $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a bullish view with a $425 price target, arguing Broadcom’s recent selloff is excessive. Other bullish coverage points to potential earnings growth and a possible rebound. UBS’s $425 Target Says Broadcom’s Selloff Went Too Far

UBS reiterated a bullish view with a $425 price target, arguing Broadcom’s recent selloff is excessive. Other bullish coverage points to potential earnings growth and a possible rebound. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Anthropic’s record IPO could ease a concern for Broadcom investors

Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks is weighing on sentiment, while concerns about AI spending, customer concentration and large commitments add uncertainty. A report that investor David Tepper sold Broadcom shares may also reinforce caution. Tepper trims Alphabet and sells Broadcom and AMD

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

Further Reading

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