Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 31,507 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,809 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,507 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.00.

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ARM Trading Up 11.3%

ARM stock opened at $380.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.78. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $427.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.14.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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