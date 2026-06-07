Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,020 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 160,520 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $209,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,228.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700,536 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $166,846,000 after buying an additional 679,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,807,000 after buying an additional 292,801 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $151.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.79 and a 52-week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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