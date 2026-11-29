Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,601 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $31,028,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,685,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,137 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,060 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total value of $556,552.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,334.08. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $399,559.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,888. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,323. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 40.32%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.18%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions provides technology and operations services to financial institutions and public companies. Its offerings include investor communications, proxy and regulatory communications, securities processing, and support for shareholder voting and corporate actions. The company also serves wealth management and capital markets businesses with platforms for managing data, trading, post-trade processing, and client communications. Its services help financial firms run core operations and meet regulatory and reporting requirements.

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