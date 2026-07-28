Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,485 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.83 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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