Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,385 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $151.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.79 and a 52-week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here