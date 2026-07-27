BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires Shares of 246,002 Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.15% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,208,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 251,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $53,063,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,890,208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $332,310,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,070.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is currently -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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