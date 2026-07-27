BROOKFIELD Corp ON Cuts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,074 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.27% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 239.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $847,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company's stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 809,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.34 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.51%.Essential Properties Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is 99.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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