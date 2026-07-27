BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $5.95 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,879 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13. The company's fifty day moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average is $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.Waste Management's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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