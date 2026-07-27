BROOKFIELD Corp ON Invests $2.66 Million in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 511,906 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.30% of Empire State Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company's stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Empire State Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore set a $6.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.30 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $5.92.

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Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company's portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

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