BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 4,693 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,436 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.3% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.43% of Cheniere Energy worth $256,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $269.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.37.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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