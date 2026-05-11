Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,808 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Stock Down 0.1%

Brookfield stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. Brookfield Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

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