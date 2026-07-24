Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Antero Resources comprises about 3.2% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Antero Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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