Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. First Solar makes up approximately 4.1% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $90,564.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 10,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,349,504.48. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $88,192.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,492.67. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, announced or reminded investors about a securities class-action lawsuit against First Solar, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

Several firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, announced or reminded investors about a securities class-action lawsuit against First Solar, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit allegations focus on alleged investor harm and claims that First Solar overstated favorable long-term conditions while its international facilities faced mounting headwinds, which could raise concerns about future disclosures and potential settlement costs. Article Title

The lawsuit allegations focus on alleged investor harm and claims that First Solar overstated favorable long-term conditions while its international facilities faced mounting headwinds, which could raise concerns about future disclosures and potential settlement costs. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen reportedly reiterated a Buy rating, and Zacks highlighted that First Solar may be positioned to beat upcoming earnings estimates, offering some offsetting support from the analyst and fundamentals side. Article Title

TD Cowen reportedly reiterated a Buy rating, and Zacks highlighted that First Solar may be positioned to beat upcoming earnings estimates, offering some offsetting support from the analyst and fundamentals side. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading has been choppy, with one session showing a modest rise and another showing the stock underperforming the broader market, suggesting investors are balancing earnings optimism against legal headlines. Article Title

First Solar Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $205.92 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.99 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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