Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,570 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,804 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 5.6% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.Darling Ingredients's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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