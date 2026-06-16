Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,626 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 0.7% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Darling Ingredients from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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