Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Invests $3.40 Million in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Range Resources accounts for 3.8% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 466,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $285,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Range Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Key Stories Impacting Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Range Resources delivered a Q2 earnings beat, with higher production, better price realizations, and lower unit costs supporting results. The company also highlighted record production in the earnings call. Article Title

Range Resources delivered a Q2 earnings beat, with higher production, better price realizations, and lower unit costs supporting results. The company also highlighted record production in the earnings call. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf and said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end, reinforcing confidence in near-term operating performance. Article Title

Management outlined 2026 gas guidance of $0.35-$0.40/Mcf and said it is targeting 2.5 Bcfe/d by year-end, reinforcing confidence in near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary centered on the earnings beat and completion of the multi-year buyback program, both of which can improve per-share value and sentiment. Article Title

Investor commentary centered on the earnings beat and completion of the multi-year buyback program, both of which can improve per-share value and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Range Resources was described as looking inexpensive on earnings, but the valuation case is being tempered by concerns about natural gas market risk. Article Title

Range Resources was described as looking inexpensive on earnings, but the valuation case is being tempered by concerns about natural gas market risk. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $45 from $46 and kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited near-term upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $45 from $46 and kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited near-term upside despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna also cut its price target to $41, adding to the cautious analyst tone around the stock after earnings. Article Title

Range Resources Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE RRC opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Range Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 25.04%.The firm had revenue of $759.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources's payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Further Reading

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