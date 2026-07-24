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Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
S&P Global logo with Finance background
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Brooklands Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22,716.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,009 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $159,932,000 after acquiring an additional 374,361 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,868 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $420.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $422.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.22. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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