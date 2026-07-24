Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,990 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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