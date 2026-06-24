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Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brookstone Capital Management increased its Lam Research stake by 48.6% in the first quarter, ending with 31,034 shares valued at about $6.63 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Lam Research, with 28 analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus Moderate Buy target price of $334.43. Recent updates included multiple price-target hikes, including Oppenheimer’s move to $400.
  • Lam Research reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share to be paid on July 8.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lam Research.

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $371.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.92 and a 200-day moving average of $245.44. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Lam Research from $330 to $480 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI- and memory-driven growth outlook. Read More
  • Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst updates also stayed constructive, including Citi’s $450 target and earlier target hikes from Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, UBS, and others, suggesting continued confidence in Lam Research’s demand environment. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including solid revenue growth and upbeat AI spending trends, but these positives were not enough to offset the day’s sector-wide decline. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Lam Research shares were hit by a global chip selloff and profit-taking after a strong run, with investors de-risking from AI and memory-related names across the semiconductor group. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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