Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 3,322,023 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,322,023 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Samsara worth $397,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Samsara by 953.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,416. The trade was a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. The trade was a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976,173 shares of company stock worth $155,523,670. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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