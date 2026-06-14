Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332,126 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 25,662 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $625,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9%

EW opened at $85.02 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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