Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,345 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 558,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.45% of CoStar Group worth $128,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 547.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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