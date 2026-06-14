Brown Advisory Inc. Has $609.69 Million Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,022,819 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.30% of Equifax worth $609,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Equifax

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Equifax Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

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