Brown Advisory Inc. Has $798.30 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487,241 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 347,779 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Danaher worth $798,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.78. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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