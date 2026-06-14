Brown Advisory Inc. Has $977.57 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,433,059 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.30% of GE Aerospace worth $977,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GE stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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