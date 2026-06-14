Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,112 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 27,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Transdigm Group worth $129,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,702,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,266,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,255.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,211.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,277.80. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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