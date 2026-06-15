Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 81,462 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.90% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $49,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 170,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,797,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $106.30 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $168.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.27 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $64,818.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,872.77. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

See Also

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