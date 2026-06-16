Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 124,790 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 124,790 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Sensata Technologies worth $38,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ST shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:ST opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensata Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensata Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensata Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here