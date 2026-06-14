Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 186,405 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,270 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 186,405 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.49% of Generac worth $119,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Generac by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.66 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $243.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.53. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $149,743.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,564.08. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $226.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.65.

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Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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