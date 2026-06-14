Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 229,364 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 229,364 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $453,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,208.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total value of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,808,527.05. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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