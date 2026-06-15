Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 28,210 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Illumina worth $77,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,071 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $160.97 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $85.77 and a one year high of $177.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,880. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,154 shares of company stock worth $155,600,208 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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