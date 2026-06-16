Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 35,545 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,585 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 35,545 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.90% of Ducommun worth $41,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.45 and a 12-month high of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,568.24. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $233,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,795. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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