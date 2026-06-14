Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 37,767 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,767 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $219,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 566.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:BAC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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