Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 42,899 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,141 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 42,899 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of AAON worth $59,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AAON by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AAON by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $127.19 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. AAON's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 19,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $2,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,330.40. This trade represents a 55.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kidwell sold 3,153 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $436,059.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,861,932.90. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,473 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,213. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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