Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,123 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 13.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.94. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.39 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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