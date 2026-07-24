Bruce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Bruce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Vicor comprises approximately 3.0% of Bruce & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vicor worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 1,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 13,750.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock opened at $231.38 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $382.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.27.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,347,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,250,736. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,906. This trade represents a 62.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,647 shares of company stock valued at $117,743,305. Insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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